Kim Benjamin
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

McDonald's revisits #ReindeerReady for Christmas ad

Fast-food restaurant chain expands on last year's "Reindeer ready" campaign with a new spot featuring hungry reindeers.

McDonald's revisits #ReindeerReady for Christmas ad

McDonald's has kicked off its Christmas campaign, which tells the story of Father Christmas and his reindeer as they go door to door on Christmas Eve.

The 90-second spot, created by Leo Burnett, launches today (18 November). It continues last year's #ReindeerReady theme. While visiting each house, Father Christmas keeps himself going with a steady supply of mince pies, but his reindeers are left without any treats.

He then makes a quick stop at a McDonald’s, picking up bags of McDonald’s "reindeer treats" – carrot bags – to refuel his reindeers. "Reindeer treats" will be sold in restaurants throughout the country over the Christmas period, alongside a festive menu.

A dedicated website will give consumers the chance to win McDonald’s festive merchandise and decorations, as well as download an animated Christmas e-book.

Ben Fox, marketing director at McDonald’s, said: "Our new 'Reindeer ready' campaign aims to remind customers that we are there when they need us at this time of year – from a Christmas shopping coffee break to a pre-party burger or even a mid-present delivery carrot stop. From TV to out-of-home, social to in-store, we will make sure there is a little reindeer magic for everyone this Christmas."

The spot was created by Andrew Long and James Millers, and directed by James Rouse through Outsider.

As part of the campaign, McDonald’s has created a Snapchat filter through which users can turn their face into reindeer. In a Christmas game on the same social platform, users can try to catch falling carrots.

McDonald’s is also bringing back its augmented-reality app, Reindeer Ready Live, which allows users to make films that appear to show reindeers are visiting their front rooms.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

MEDIA
A VivaWomen! Viva Mentor event earlier this year at Publicis.Sapient

Promoted

November 13, 2018

This is not only an equality issue - it's business critical: #TellHerStory

AGENCY
The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

Promoted

November 12, 2018

The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

MEDIA
Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'

Promoted

November 08, 2018

Brand purpose: Step 1 to 'Brand Nirvana'