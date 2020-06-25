Simon Gwynn
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

McDonald's scraps UK CMO role after reinstating global position

Gareth Helm's departure follows former UK marketing chief Alistair Macrow's promotion to global CMO.

Helm: previously CMO at ZPG
Gareth Helm is leaving McDonald’s just over a year after joining as chief marketing officer in a second change this month to the fast-food brand’s marketing organisation structure.

Helm, who joined in May 2019 from Zoopla and uSwitch owner ZPG, where he was also CMO, leaves on 3 July and will not be replaced.

Michelle Graham-Clare, previously one of two marketing directors along with Ben Fox, was promoted to vice-president, marketing (menu) and food development, in September last year. 

The news follows the appointment earlier this month of former UK CMO Alistair Macrow as global CMO – a role that had previously been abolished. Macrow succeeded senior vice-president for global marketing, Colin Mitchell, as McDonald’s most senior marketer.

Paul Pomroy, UK chief executive of McDonald’s, said: "Gareth Helm will be leaving McDonald's UK and ROI on 3 July, having resigned from the business. Gareth has been a valued member of the executive team since he joined in May 2019 as chief marketing officer and has led our thinking on digital customer engagement.

"Gareth has been passionate about working for McDonald’s and we wish him the very best for the future."

