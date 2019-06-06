Fayola Douglas
McDonald's serves up immersive McNuggets experience

Festival tour features McNuggets maze and photo experience.

McDonald’s: sharebox festival experience
McDonald’s: sharebox festival experience

McDonald’s is bringing back its festival tour for a fourth year with a McNuggets immersive experience. Before festivalgoers receive McNuggets, they can try out a McNuggets maze, augmented-reality McNuggets lenses and a 360-degree spinning photo experience.

The activation, which is designed to look like a McNuggets ShareBox, will be at UK festivals including Wireless, Reading and Sundown. Experiences agency Fuse is delivering the project. McDonald's has served more than 88,000 McFlurrys over the past three festival tours and Fuse is partnering the brand to deliver an even bigger experience this year. 

The tour will be supported by a content partnership with MTV and backed by influencer appearances, festival ticket giveaways and more. Content will be shared across social media.

Hannah Pain, senior brand manager at McDonald’s, said: "Younger festivalgoers cherish experiences over material things, so an immersive activation like the McNuggets ShareBox experience is sure to drive brand love for McDonald’s."



Louise Johnson, chief executive of Fuse, said: "McDonald’s is really pushing its boundaries by adopting non-traditional media campaigns to engage with a younger audience. We’re excited to make an even bigger impact on the festival scene with the McNuggets experience this year."

