McDonald's sweeps the board at Outdoor Media Awards 2019

Fast-food brand took Grand Prix and four other prizes in awards run by Clear Channel UK, in partnership with Campaign.

McDonald's: picked up five awards
McDonald’s went large at the Outdoor Media Awards 2019, picking up a total of five gongs, including the Grand Prix that came with £100,000 worth of free media space.

For the first time, the Grand Prix was awarded not for a single campaign but for McDonald’s combined efforts and commitment to out-of-home that won over both the industry judges and the public. Its other wins were in the Multiple Format, Data, Creativity and People’s Favourite categories.

This year’s new award – Social Impact – went to Slough Borough Council for its "Modern slavery is closer than you think" campaign to raise awareness and encourage people to report instances of modern slavery.

Trophies were handed out at a gala ceremony in London on 11 June, hosted by DJ Alice Levine. Other wins were:

  • Brand Fame Award – Huawei for its high-impact, multi-format "2018 OOH" campaign for the launch of two devices
  • Innovation Award – Hiscox for "Cyber live", which highlighted the need for cyber insurance for small businesses
  • SME Award – loop.gl for "London loop urban gallery", an interactive campaign to raise awareness and allow creatives to showcase their work
  • Rising Star Award – Mike English, out-of-home account director at Goodstuff Communications

Chris Pelekanou, chief customer officer at Clear Channel and an Outdoor Media Awards judge, said: "All of this year’s winners and shortlisted entries have played a substantial part in driving forward out-of-home, whether it’s combined large-scale efforts of McDonald’s or the localised push for change by Slough Borough Council."

More details on the winning entries can be found here.

