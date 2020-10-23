Fayola Douglas
McDonald’s taps Stormzy, Jess Glynne and more for half-term entertainment

Sports, music and reading events will be hosted online.

Stormzy: will perform on 1 November
McDonald's is hosting a series of virtual events aimed at children over the half-term break with stars including Stormzy, Lewis Capaldi and Jess Glynne.

The fast-food brand has recruited the music artists for a weekend of live performances as part of an event called "I'm Lovin' it Live" from 30 October. Becky Hill, Kaiser Chiefs, Olly Murs and Craig David are also on the line-up.

There will also be daily football sessions with former player Peter Crouch and England player Lucy Bronze, as well as a holiday reading club hosted by YouTube vlogger Tom Fletcher.

The music event will be available through the My McDonald's app. The Fun Football and Holiday Story Club content will be available throughout the week on the Family Hub at McDonalds.co.uk/family.

Separately, the brand is also partnering with hunger and food waste charity FareShare to provide one million meals for families in need during the half-term break. 

Michelle Graham-Clare, vice-president, marketing and menu, McDonald's UK and Ireland, said: "2020 has been a really challenging year, so many of the things we enjoy have been negatively impacted and we've heard from our employees and our customers, we are all in need of a little lift.

"'I'm Lovin' It Live' will be the biggest music event of the year and we are delighted to offer it for free to anyone with the My McDonald's App. During half term, we want to provide a range of fun, free and useful content for families."

