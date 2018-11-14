Simon Gwynn
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

McDonald's top UK marketer Emily Somers departs

Somers previously ran McDonald's account at Leo Burnett.

Somers: listed on LinkedIn as freelance marketing consultant
Somers: listed on LinkedIn as freelance marketing consultant

Emily Somers has left her role as vice-president, marketing and food development, at McDonald's.

Somers joined the fast-food giant in 2005 after a career largely spent agency-side, most recently as managing director at Havas Worldwide London for 18 months in 2014-2015.

Before that, she spent five years at Leo Burnett as client service director and head of account management – a role that included running the agency's McDonald's account.

She became the top UK marketer at McDonald's in March when Alistair Macrow was promoted to chief marketing officer for high-growth markets.

A McDonald's spokeswoman said: "Following a number of years at McDonald’s, both as an agency partner and most recently as VP, marketing and food development, Emily Somers has decided to pursue new opportunities. We would like to thank Emily for the energy, passion and creativity she has brought to the role and the outstanding work delivered under her leadership."

McDonald's launched its Christmas campaign yesterday that's a continuation of last year's "Reindeer ready"

Last month, the brand stopped its £100m media pitch.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

Promoted

Added 8 hours ago

What you need to know about health marketing for 2019 and beyond

MEDIA
"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

Promoted

November 14, 2018

"It's what consumers expect, it's what our brand partners expect" WLT's Jonathan Simpson Dent

MEDIA
A VivaWomen! Viva Mentor event earlier this year at Publicis.Sapient

Promoted

November 13, 2018

This is not only an equality issue - it's business critical: #TellHerStory

AGENCY
The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up

Promoted

November 12, 2018

The Commerce Revolution and how brands can keep up