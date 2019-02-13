Promoted
Radiocentre
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

McDonald's wins again with a big, tasty radio ad

Adam & Eve/DDB executive creative director Ben Tollett, chooses McDonald's 'Gift' as this month's winner of the Aerial Awards

McDonald's wins again with a big, tasty radio ad

Winners: Andrew Long and James Millers, creatives, Leo Burnett London for "Gift" for McDonald's


Tollett: I chose this ad because...

…Just when I thought I’d escaped the tinsel-draped, bauble-hung, overcooked, brandy-swimming, elasticatedtrousered, foodie nightmare that is Christmas, along comes this festive radio ad for the nation’s favourite fast-food joint.

The dancing dinosaur toy at the heart of this spot sounds like exactly the kind of annoying Christmas gift I’d want to beat with my shoe until its batteries leak all over the carpet.

But even so, the ad still brought a smile to my face. Fair play to everyone who worked on this Yuletide leftover from Maccy D’s. I’m off to bury my face in a vat of freshly blended veg.

How would you encourage creatives to ‘See radio differently’?

First, get inspired
For funny radio, try searching "KFC sad man meal". For thought-provoking radio, search "Dove self-esteem project". For boundary-smashing, big data-meetscreative radio, try "The Times JFK Unsilenced". 

Secondly, get writing
I bet there are loads of briefs kicking around your agency right now that could be made better with some radio. So, stop reading this and start typing. 

Thirdly, get winning
Once you’ve written some half-decent radio you can enter it into awards that are so sparsely populated with great work that you stand a fine chance of getting your mitts on the silverware. What’s stopping you?

Winning ad: McDonald's "Gift"

SFX: General ambience of the outdoors at Christmas time. 
Female VO: Not long to go now, got all your Christmas shopping yet? 
Male VO: Still need something for my little boy, any ideas? 
Female VO: I got mine that toy everyone’s been talking about, The Dancing Dinosaur. 
Male VO: Oh, yeah, what’s that then? 
Female VO: ...It’s a dinosaur… that dances. 
Dexter: Sometimes the name says it all. Like the new Chicken Big Tasty from McDonald’s. It’s big, it’s tasty and it’s available now. 
Music Five-note sting. 
Legals

Credits

Creative agency Leo Burnett London
Creative team Andrew Long, James Millers
Chief creative officer Chaka Sobhani
Creative directors Luke Boggins, Dan McCormack, Pete Hayes
Producer Adam Furman
Sound designer Dan Beckwith
Sound studio Factory Studios

Could you do better? Enter your work at aerials.co.uk

The Aerials are awarded monthly by Radiocentre to the creative team behind the best work entered at aerials.co.uk and chosen by an invited creative-director judge.

Aerials logos

Previous winners

Stay safe, stay back, warns Highways England

Promoted

Stay safe, stay back, warns Highways England

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

Promoted

VMLY&R's Kapadia on what it sounds like to carry a knife

How Toyota is driving radio advertising forward

Promoted

How Toyota is driving radio advertising forward

Why it's time to start spending more on radio

Promoted

Why it's time to start spending more on radio

Why Trainline's latest campaign carries a clear message

Promoted

Why Trainline's latest campaign carries a clear message

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Promoted

Vicki Maguire's tattoo lesson via radio

Why it had to be radio for this BT Sport campaign

Promoted

Why it had to be radio for this BT Sport campaign

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: FCA's 'Can't totally recall 90's'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: FCA's 'Can't totally recall 90's'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: Virgin Trains 'Owls'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: TfL 'Bus performance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BeGambleAware 'Nuisance'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: BeGambleAware 'Nuisance'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner: McDonald's 'Beef fairytails'

December's Aerial Awards winner: GWR 'Waiting for Aunt Fanny'

Promoted

December's Aerial Awards winner: GWR 'Waiting for Aunt Fanny'

November's Aerial Awards winner: 'Breakfast brew' for Yorkshire Tea

Promoted

November's Aerial Awards winner: 'Breakfast brew' for Yorkshire Tea

September's Aerial Awards winner: 'Buns' for Byron

Promoted

September's Aerial Awards winner: 'Buns' for Byron

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

Promoted

August's Aerial Awards winner: 'Nice' for Tesco

July's Aerial Awards winner: Chiltern Railways "A big deal - slide"

Promoted

July's Aerial Awards winner: Chiltern Railways "A big deal - slide"

June's Aerial Awards winner: NHS Blood & Transplant 'Potatoes'

Promoted

June's Aerial Awards winner: NHS Blood & Transplant 'Potatoes'

May's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'First date'

Promoted

May's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'First date'

April's Aerial Awards winner: Cancer Research UK 'The Breath'

Promoted

April's Aerial Awards winner: Cancer Research UK 'The Breath'

March's Aerial Awards winner: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ 'Multiple Bombings'

Promoted

March's Aerial Awards winner: National Counter Terrorism Policing HQ 'Multiple Bombings'

February's Aerial Awards winner: Kit Kat 'Have a break from Valentine's'

Promoted

February's Aerial Awards winner: Kit Kat 'Have a break from Valentine's'

January's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'Money'

Promoted

January's Aerial Awards winner: KFC 'Money'

December's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Greg and Sean'

Promoted

December's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Greg and Sean'

November's Aerial Awards winner: IKEA 'Don't have a nightmare this Christmas'

Promoted

November's Aerial Awards winner: IKEA 'Don't have a nightmare this Christmas'

October's Aerial Awards winner: EuroMillions 'Rooms'

Promoted

October's Aerial Awards winner: EuroMillions 'Rooms'

September's Aerial Awards winner: Harvey Nichols 'Car'

Promoted

September's Aerial Awards winner: Harvey Nichols 'Car'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2015: Audi 'scarlett' by BBH

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2015: Audi 'scarlett' by BBH

Aerial awards radio ad winner Feb 2015: RB/Durex 'explore' by Havas Worldwide London

Promoted

Aerial awards radio ad winner Feb 2015: RB/Durex 'explore' by Havas Worldwide London

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Mar 2015: Born Free 'cookery show' by WCRS

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Mar 2015: Born Free 'cookery show' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner May 2015: Duracell 'perfectionist' by Grey London

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner May 2015: Duracell 'perfectionist' by Grey London

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Apr 2015: Tena Men 'cat choir' by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Apr 2015: Tena Men 'cat choir' by Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jun 2015: Persil 'future jobs, perfumer' by DLKW Lowe

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jun 2015: Persil 'future jobs, perfumer' by DLKW Lowe

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jul 2015: McDonald's 'Beth's a hero' by Leo Burnett

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jul 2015: McDonald's 'Beth's a hero' by Leo Burnett

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Aug 2015: The AA 'Fuel Assist' by Adam & Eve/DDB

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Aug 2015: The AA 'Fuel Assist' by Adam & Eve/DDB

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Sep 2015: Hiscox 'perseverance' by VCCP

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Sep 2015: Hiscox 'perseverance' by VCCP

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Oct 2015: Specsavers 'some things are better with contact lenses - bat'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Oct 2015: Specsavers 'some things are better with contact lenses - bat'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Nov 2015: Transport for London 'road safety distraction'

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Nov 2015: Transport for London 'road safety distraction'

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Dec 2015: Women's Aid 'silence' by WCRS

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Dec 2015: Women's Aid 'silence' by WCRS

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2016: West Mercia Safer Roads Partnership 'drink' by Orion Media

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Jan 2016: West Mercia Safer Roads Partnership 'drink' by Orion Media

Aerial Awards radio ad winner March 2016: E4's 'Aliens' by 4Creative

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner March 2016: E4's 'Aliens' by 4Creative

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Feb 2016: Curry's PC World 'bootcamp' by AMV BBDO

Promoted

Aerial Awards radio ad winner Feb 2016: Curry's PC World 'bootcamp' by AMV BBDO

April's Aerial Awards winner: Adam&Eve/DDB for Marmite

Promoted

April's Aerial Awards winner: Adam&Eve/DDB for Marmite

May's Aerial Awards winner: Radio Clyde Creative for Henry's Honda

Promoted

May's Aerial Awards winner: Radio Clyde Creative for Henry's Honda

June's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Driver'

Promoted

June's Aerial Awards winner: McDonald's 'Driver'

July's Aerial Awards winner: Hive 'Superfast any time'

Promoted

July's Aerial Awards winner: Hive 'Superfast any time'

August's Aerial Awards winner: Flash 'Colouring book'

Promoted

August's Aerial Awards winner: Flash 'Colouring book'