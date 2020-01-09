Mcgarrybowen recruits VMLY&R's Sophie Lewis as strategy chief

Mcgarrybowen London, the Dentsu Aegis Network ad agency, has hired VMLY&R chief strategy officer Sophie Lewis in the same role.

Working with chief executive Gareth Collins, who took the top job last year, along with the wider leadership team, Lewis will oversee strategy and new business for Mcgarrybowen. Her start date has yet to be confirmed.

Lewis has been at VMLY&R since 2018, working with brands such as Activia, Carpetright, Center Parcs, TUI and Viagra. She was appointed strategy chief at Y&R London only days before its surprise merger with VML but kept the job at the combined entity.

Before that, Lewis was head of planning at Iris and also previously held planning roles at Mother, J Walter Thompson, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Bartle Bogle Hegarty. The most high-profile campaigns she has worked on include Boots "Here come the girls", Sainsbury’s "Christmas in a day" and Bodyform "No blood should hold us back".

Collins said: "Sophie is the perfect partner to have as we look to transform Mcgarrybowen London to make us the home of the big organising idea and the creative heart of DAN on the world stage."

Lewis added: "I want to work with good people who are trying to get to great work, and in Gordon Bowen and Jen Zimmerman in New York and Gareth and the team in London, I have found that."