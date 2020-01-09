Brittaney Kiefer
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Mcgarrybowen recruits VMLY&R's Sophie Lewis as strategy chief

Lewis has been at VMLY&R since 2018.

Mcgarrybowen: Collins and Lewis
Mcgarrybowen: Collins and Lewis

Mcgarrybowen London, the Dentsu Aegis Network ad agency, has hired VMLY&R chief strategy officer Sophie Lewis in the same role. 

Working with chief executive Gareth Collins, who took the top job last year, along with the wider leadership team, Lewis will oversee strategy and new business for Mcgarrybowen. Her start date has yet to be confirmed. 

Lewis has been at VMLY&R since 2018, working with brands such as Activia, Carpetright, Center Parcs, TUI and Viagra. She was appointed strategy chief at Y&R London only days before its surprise merger with VML but kept the job at the combined entity. 

Before that, Lewis was head of planning at Iris and also previously held planning roles at Mother, J Walter Thompson, Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO and Bartle Bogle Hegarty. The most high-profile campaigns she has worked on include Boots "Here come the girls", Sainsbury’s "Christmas in a day" and Bodyform "No blood should hold us back".

Collins said: "Sophie is the perfect partner to have as we look to transform Mcgarrybowen London to make us the home of the big organising idea and the creative heart of DAN on the world stage."

Lewis added: "I want to work with good people who are trying to get to great work, and in Gordon Bowen and Jen Zimmerman in New York and Gareth and the team in London, I have found that." 

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

What motivates music lovers on Twitter?

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
What gamers want from Twitter

What gamers want from Twitter

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
AGENCY
Position your company as an employer of choice

Position your company as an employer of choice

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Start-ups, grown-ups and taking a LEAD

Promoted

Added 36 hours ago