McVitie's delivery service (literally) takes the biscuit

McVitie’s has launched a "Biscuit butler" in conjunction with Uber Eats to mark the launch of the brand’s new Blissfuls range.

In a campaign developed by Taylor Herring, people who book the "Biscuit butler" will receive a platter of McVitie’s Bissfuls, a hot chocolate and a scented candle.

The limited-run service will be available from 9 to 11 February in London, Birmingham and Manchester, occupying each city for one day in the order listed.

A promotional video (above) shows the butler arrive in a motorbike sidecar at the door of a couple. When there, he heats their slippers, toasts their marshmallows and hoovers the crumbs off their chests. After reading the pair a bedtime story, the butler departs for another household.

David Titman, marketing director for McVitie's at Pladis UK and Ireland, said: “We all love a night in with a good movie or binge-worthy boxset, and our favourite treats on hand.

“McVitie’s Blissfuls were made with these moments in mind, as the perfect indulgent treat to elevate an evening in.”

The campaign was inspired by a survey that revealed out of 2,000 Brits, 50% would like their favourite film snacks delivered to their sofa.

Pladis is home to the McVitie’s, Jacob’s and Carr’s brands.