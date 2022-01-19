McVitie's signs up to sponsor ITV's 'Britain's Got Talent'

McVitie’s has partnered up with Britain’s Got Talent in the biscuit brand’s biggest ever sponsorship deal.

The “Golden moments” campaign focuses on spreading fun and positivity across the nation as the TV show returns for its 15th season.

The campaign will run across TV, digital, and social channels, as well as via PR events. Custom packaging for McVitie’s Chocolate Digestives, Hobnobs, and Jaffa Cakes will also be available in major retailers across the UK from 7 March.

The new packaging will feature competition information as part of the campaign. McVitie’s and Britain’s Got Talent will offer biscuit lovers and fans of the TV show a chance to win prizes including VIP tickets to the show’s finale.

McVitie’s kicked off “Golden moments” at the show's red-carpet event at the London Palladium, which celebrated the start of the new series.

Twist and Pulse, the winners of the 2019 spin-off series Britain's Got Talent: The Champions, performed at the event (see video below).

The dance duo (Ashley Glazebrook and Glen Murphy) incorporated McVitie’s biscuits and mugs of tea into their routine, as well as handing the refreshments out to members of the crowd.

Caroline Hipperson, UK & Ireland chief marketing officer at Pladis, the manufacturer behind McVitie’s, said: “We are absolutely delighted to be the new headline sponsor of Britain’s Got Talent. Two of Britain’s most loved brands, who share the same message of positivity, fun, and indulgence, best enjoyed in the company of others – it’s a perfect fit.”

Hipperson added: “As our biggest ever sponsorship to date, we wanted to go big and we have some brilliant surprises planned throughout the season, so we welcome everyone to sit back, enjoy their favourite McVitie’s biscuit and watch the show!”