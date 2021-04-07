McVitie's to sponsor new Vernon Kay talent show on ITV

McVitie’s will be the first headline sponsor of ITV’s new Saturday night talent show Game of Talents, which debuts this weekend.

Hosted by Vernon Kay, ITV has billed the show as a cross between a talent show and a game show by pairing contestants with celebrities in competitive teams to uncover the hidden talents of eight mystery performers.

The sponsorship package, conceived and negotiated by Manning Gottlieb OMD, will comprise broadcast, ITV Hub, and online advertising, as well a package of licensing rights and branded digital content created by show producers Thames, part of Fremantle.

Game of Talents will take over the primetime slot from Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway and will air at 7.30pm.

The sponsorship follows the launch of McVitie’s “Too good not to share” masterbrand campaign, which launched at the end of 2020, and aims to remind people of the importance of sharing and connecting, and the vital role biscuits can play in bringing people together.

Caroline Hipperson, UK & Ireland chief marketing officer at McVitie’s owner Pladis, said: "McVitie's have a new sponsorship creative in the oven (so to say), which we hope will put a smile on faces all across Britain in April and May, featuring our own 'talent', both familiar and new, which is Too Good Not to Share."