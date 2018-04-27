Gurjit Degun
Meantime creates 'ballsiest ever' blind tasting

Meantime, the craft brewer, gave out around 20,000 free pints in what it is calling "the ballsiest blind taste test London has ever seen".

The brand hid its identity when it launched its "Free proper beer" campaign earlier this month asking people to register for a pint. They were they directed to one of 200 pubs in the city to redeem the voucher yesterday (26 April).

Around 10 minutes into enjoying their pint, consumers were sent a text or email explaining that it was a Meantime beer, along with some tasting notes.

Laura Edwards, general manager at Meantime, told Campaign: "It’s hugely competitive and it can make it hard to navigate the different beer styles so we wanted to make it simple and [encourage consumers] to try something with no risk – craft beer has a significant price premium."

Meantime worked with Above & Beyond, MediaCom and Kerve to deliver the campaign.

