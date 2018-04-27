Meantime creates 'ballsiest ever' blind tasting

The brand hid its identity when it launched its "Free proper beer" campaign earlier this month asking people to register for a pint. They were they directed to one of 200 pubs in the city to redeem the voucher yesterday (26 April).

Around 10 minutes into enjoying their pint, consumers were sent a text or email explaining that it was a Meantime beer, along with some tasting notes.

Laura Edwards, general manager at Meantime, told Campaign: "It’s hugely competitive and it can make it hard to navigate the different beer styles so we wanted to make it simple and [encourage consumers] to try something with no risk – craft beer has a significant price premium."

Meantime worked with Above & Beyond, MediaCom and Kerve to deliver the campaign.