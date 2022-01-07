Meatless Farm enlists meaty named people for Veganuary spot

Plant-based brand Meatless Farm has recruited real-life, meaty-named people for its Veganuary call to action.

The "Change the world" campaign by Neew aims to show that swapping one more meat meal a week for a plant-based one can have a positive impact on the environment. Mr and Mrs Chicken, Mr Lamb and Miss Ham star in the 90-second social video, as well as outdoor and digital ads.

The campaign, directed by Dave Doherty through Seeds – Meatless Farm's internal agency – champions the brand's new plant-based chicken breast and wider range, including its plant-based mince, sausages and new-recipe burgers.

The work was art directed in house by Thom Hanreich and written by Neew, Stu the copywriter and Cat Arundel.

To help showcase its plant-based Chicken Breast, Meatless Farm will be opening a limited-time, pop-up restaurant in Shoreditch, in conjunction with Reggae Reggae Sauce creator Levi Roots. Customers will be able to try its new chicken breast for free at the "M*** F*** Jerk Joint".

Open between 12pm-4pm for three days from 20 January, the pop-up restaurant will be serving two Levi Roots Caribbean recipes, both made using Meatless Farm's plant-based Chicken Breast and Reggae Reggae Sauce.

Anyone with a meaty surname can apply for an opportunity to meet Levi Roots and get the VIP treatment at an exclusive launch party, by messaging Meatless Farm's social channels with their meaty-named ID. Nexus PR is delivering the activation.

Pippa Brown, UK marketing manager at Meatless Farm, said: "Absolutely anyone can make an impact on the planet by eating a little differently once or twice a week. Our meaty heroes are real people and Meatless Farm is about helping real people discover plant-based food. If they can, anyone can."