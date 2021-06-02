Fayola Douglas
Meatless Farm installs sausage roll vending machine on London’s South Bank

Pop-up inspired by the positive reaction to an April Fool’s joke.

Meatless Farm: Sausage rolls can be enjoyed hot or cold
Meatless Farm will be serving up plant-based sausage rolls from a vending machine on London's South Bank to mark National Sausage Roll Day.

Following a positive response to its April Fool's joke announcing the launch of the M***F*** sausage roll vending machine, the brand decided to make the prank a reality on 5 June.

Visitors will be able to enjoy sausage rolls hot or cold, thanks to oven technology installed in the machine. 

Open from 11.30am to 7pm, the vending machine will be located on Observation Point, Upper Ground on London's South Bank. Nexus PR is delivering the project.

Morten Toft-Bech, founder of Meatless Farm, said: "This is not a drill. We are turning our April Fool's joke of a M*** F*** sausage roll vending machine into a reality so everyone from puff pastry fans to on-the-go snackers can enjoy a plant-based yet remarkably meaty experience. Let's roll!"

As an April Fool's joke, Meatless Farm advertised it would soon be opening vending machines across all major UK cities in a move that would rival Greggs. Among a range of optimistic responses, one Instagram user commented: "April fools jokes aren't supposed to be actual good ideas. Please actually make this happen."

This activation follows the Meatless Farm pop-up drive-thru, which the plant-based food brand hosted in Hackney in August 2020. Visitors could visit by car, bike or on foot and choose from a fast-food menu created in collaboration with street-food caterer Mother Flipper. 

