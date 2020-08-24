Fayola Douglas
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Meatless Farm to open pop-up drive-thru

Brand has collaborated with street-food caterer Mother Flipper for the six-day activation.

Meatless Farm: discount given to those using eco-friendly vehicles
Meatless Farm: discount given to those using eco-friendly vehicles

Meatless Farm, the plant-based food brand, is launching a pop-up drive-thru as it aims to appeal to more meat eaters.

The brand has collaborated with street-food caterer Mother Flipper for the six-day activation. It opens on 26 August and will take over the American Car Wash in Hackney.

Customers can visit the pop-up by car, bike, on foot or on e-scooters. Those who arrive in electric cars, bicycles and e-scooters will receive a 50% discount on the food, which will be made up of a range of burgers curated by Mother Flipper.

The brand claims that swapping from red meat to plant-based once a week is the equivalent of taking 16 million cars off the road.

The activation is part of Meatless Farm's above-the-line campaign "M*** f***", which was created in-house and released earlier this month.

Nexu PR is delivering the experience.

Morten Toft-Bech, founder of Meatless Farm, said: "The only way to get the world eating more sustainably is to make delicious food. We hope that our M*** f*** drive-thru is another step towards making plant-based a preference rather than an option."

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now