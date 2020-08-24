Meatless Farm to open pop-up drive-thru

Meatless Farm, the plant-based food brand, is launching a pop-up drive-thru as it aims to appeal to more meat eaters.

The brand has collaborated with street-food caterer Mother Flipper for the six-day activation. It opens on 26 August and will take over the American Car Wash in Hackney.

Customers can visit the pop-up by car, bike, on foot or on e-scooters. Those who arrive in electric cars, bicycles and e-scooters will receive a 50% discount on the food, which will be made up of a range of burgers curated by Mother Flipper.

The brand claims that swapping from red meat to plant-based once a week is the equivalent of taking 16 million cars off the road.

The activation is part of Meatless Farm's above-the-line campaign "M*** f***", which was created in-house and released earlier this month.

Nexu PR is delivering the experience.

Morten Toft-Bech, founder of Meatless Farm, said: "The only way to get the world eating more sustainably is to make delicious food. We hope that our M*** f*** drive-thru is another step towards making plant-based a preference rather than an option."