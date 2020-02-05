Mecca Bingo targets younger audience with festival-style event

Rank Group brand Mecca Bingo will hold a festival-style event featuring bingo, former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers and live performances from Peter Andre, Sister Sledge and X Factor winners Rak-Su. The night, hosted by Joe Swash, will conclude with a DJ set from Scott Mills.

"Mecca fest", in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, will welcome 800 guests who have won a ticket to the event. The live bingo games, on 30 May, will see £100,000 of prizes won throughout the night.

Customers can visit Meccabingo.com to play for the chance to win a pair of tickets and play in clubs to win from 24 February to 19 April.

The event was designed by Mecca Bingo to welcome new audiences and reach younger players.

James Boord, Mecca Bingo digital director, said: "We want to make sure that our customers are at the heart of what we do when it comes to delivering great experiences. To really achieve something exceptional, we need to constantly innovate and explore new ideas. 'Mecca fest' is a key part of the broader challenge we are embracing at Rank."