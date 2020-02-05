Fayola Douglas
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
1 minute

Mecca Bingo targets younger audience with festival-style event

Peter Andre and DJ Scott Mills will perform at Blackpool bingo night.

Mecca Bingo: players can win tickets to event
Mecca Bingo: players can win tickets to event

Rank Group brand Mecca Bingo will hold a festival-style event featuring bingo, former Strictly Come Dancing professional dancers and live performances from Peter Andre, Sister Sledge and X Factor winners Rak-Su. The night, hosted by Joe Swash, will conclude with a DJ set from Scott Mills.

"Mecca fest", in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, will welcome 800 guests who have won a ticket to the event. The live bingo games, on 30 May, will see £100,000 of prizes won throughout the night.

Customers can visit Meccabingo.com to play for the chance to win a pair of tickets and play in clubs to win from 24 February to 19 April.

The event was designed by Mecca Bingo to welcome new audiences and reach younger players.

James Boord, Mecca Bingo digital director, said: "We want to make sure that our customers are at the heart of what we do when it comes to delivering great experiences. To really achieve something exceptional, we need to constantly innovate and explore new ideas. 'Mecca fest' is a key part of the broader challenge we are embracing at Rank."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now