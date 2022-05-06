Staff
Media Agency of the Year 2021: MG OMD

The Gold winner in this category for Campaign's Global Agency of the Year Awards is MG OMD, UK.

Media Agency of the Year 2021: MG OMD

The past year for MG OMD has been the most successful in the agency’s history. It says the past year has challenged the industry in more ways than it could have ever predicted, and that it is fortunate to have come out of it stronger, both commercially and culturally.

The leadership team of CEO Natalie Bell, OmniGOV CEO Paul Knight, chief digital officer Mark Halliday, chief strategy officer Paddy Adams, chief client officer Claire Marker, managing director Kat Bozicevich and managing partners David Bratt, Emma Withington, Lewis Shaw, Adam Skinner, Ravinder Panesar and Clare Walsh have led the agency to an extraordinary year of success. 

Growth was largely driven by increased spend from HM Government and in December 2021, the Government Communication Service awarded MG OMD’s OmniGOV team another four-year contract as its media buyer. It became the first agency to retain the mammoth account, with the government’s media services account one of the most valuable in British advertising, with an annual spend of more than £200m.

By focusing on "creating difference that matters", the agency has delivered exceptional work for its clients. It says: "Our culture has navigated the most difficult of times and come through it with renewed energy for the future, powered by new and diverse thinking from entry-level, all the way up to leadership."

Silver: MediaCom, Australia

Bronze: UM, Malaysia

Shortlisted: 

UM, US

UM, Australia

UM, Japan 

UM, Korea

UM, Thailand 

