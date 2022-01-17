Media for All appoints first general manager

Media for All has appointed its first general manager, Nikki Sehgal.

Her appointment coincides with the launch of MEFA's new website and membership platform, which allows members to reach out to each other for mentorship and guidance.

Currently a senior content and creative executive at OMG Unite, Sehgal has also worked for community-led TEDxLadbroke Grove and Nabs.

Sehgal has worked in a voluntary capacity for MEFA since January 2021, as a director of external events and latterly as a mentor. She is also a WACL 2021 Talent Award winner during her tenure at TEDxLadbrokeGrove.

Founded by Naren Patel, MEFA is open to anyone from an ethnic minority background working in the media, creative and advertising sector. The organisation currently has over 300 members from black, Asian, and other ethnic majority groups.

In 2021, the programme facilitated the mentorship of 135 individuals.

On her appointment, Sehgal said she was “delighted” to be appointed and added: “[MEFA] are a necessary part of the media, creative and advertising industries and have cultivated a genuine sense of belonging for our members especially through the pandemic. I’m proud to be a part of the progression and growth of the organisation this year and beyond."

Patel said: “MEFA has grown significantly over the last 12 months, and we are really happy to have appointed Nikki to help take us to the next stage of our development.”