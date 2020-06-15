Media Business of the Year - Business Media

Winner: Financial Times

In 2019, the FT refreshed its brand values, launched a new brand platform to challenge conventional thinking around the old model of capitalism, and found innovative ways to serve its global consumers with high-quality content and products.

Among its innovations was the launch of The New Agenda, the FT’s most substantial brand platform since the 2008 financial crisis. It has provoked global debate about the future of economic growth models and corporate purpose.

To mark the moment, it launched #ftopenday, giving free access to FT.com for a day. The initiative led to a 35% increase in homepage traffic and a 45% increase in subscriptions during its first six weeks.

The FT’s journalists produced hard-hitting exclusives and investigations, including an agenda-setting interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin; a widely followed scoop on Jony Ive’s departure from Apple; and a leading story on the rigged Congo elections. 2019 was a record-breaking year for the FT, with strong growth in paying readership, and growth in digital advertising (especially branded content), conferences and executive education.

Lionel Barber stepped down as editor at the turn of the year – the end of the judging period for these awards – and handed over to Roula Khalaf, who became the first woman to take the job.

Highly commended:

In 2019 TTG Media radically changed travel industry magazine TTG, with a new font in response to feedback that the title should feel younger, and reduced it to Stylist size. It is now printed on 100% recycled paper and distributed in compostable potato starch bags, and includes an aspirational destination image on the cover. These changes have translated into immediate tangible commercial success with its strongest year of trading in the past six years, with overall revenue up 8% to £4.3m – and the biggest rise in digital revenue, up 31% to £677,000.

