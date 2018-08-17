Gideon Spanier
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Media Fight Night calls on industry leaders to get into boxing ring

The organiser of Media Fight Night is appealing for more senior industry talent to step into the ring for this year's charity boxing night.

M/SIX's Sam Maloney, left, set up Media Fight Night
M/SIX's Sam Maloney, left, set up Media Fight Night

"There’s already been huge interest, including some female involvement, which we didn’t have last year," John Maloney, the organiser of Media Fight Night, said. "But we’d like some more senior involvement."

Media Fight Night, now in its fourth year, sees around a dozen media industry fighters take part in a series of bouts in front of an 1,100-strong black tie audience at the Park Plaza Hotel Westminster Bridge in London on 22 November.

Official training, which last for 15 weeks and includes two sessions a week with professional trainers, starts this week.

Maloney, investment director of M/SIX in Europe, Middle East and Africa, set up Media Fight Night in aid of the Head & Neck Cancer Foundation.

The three previous evenings raised over £400,000 and Maloney is hopeful that figure should pass £500,000, if it hit its £150,000 target this year.

Competitors in Media Fight Night 2017 included ITV’s Kelly Williams, Blue 449’s Simon Davis and Telegraph Media Group’s Chris Forrester and the master of ceremonies was ESI Media’s Jon O’Donnell.

"We have been extremely lucky to have had some of the most senior members of the media industry take part in previous years," Maloney said.

"We want the industry to get behind this year’s event in terms of participation, tickets and support."

For more information, go to the Media Fight Night website.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

MEDIA
Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.

Promoted

Added 22 hours ago

Do six-second ads do it for you? We need your voice.

MEDIA
Creative Masterclass in DOOH: Dino Burbidge, WCRS
August 17, 2018
Suzanne Bidlake and Ben Londesbrough

Creative Masterclass in DOOH: Dino Burbidge, WCRS

MEDIA
What's the future for digital outdoor?

Promoted

August 16, 2018

What's the future for digital outdoor?

MEDIA
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: new music video streaming service plays to the platform's diverse reach

Promoted

August 16, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: new music video streaming service plays to the platform's diverse reach