Media Fight Night smashes £800,000 in donations

Media Fight Night, a white-collar boxing charity awards dinner, is on course to pass £800,000 in total funds raised, after the fifth annual event brought in a record sum.

John Maloney, founder of Media Fight Night and global chief investment officer at M/SIX, said this year’s event at the Park Plaza Westminster Bridge hotel in London is set to raise £200,000 for the Head & Neck Cancer Foundation.

Four previous evenings have raised about £600,000, chiefly through sponsorship and donations.

This year, there were eight bouts, involving seven pairs of men and one pair of women – all employees of UK media companies who spent months training for the occasion.

More than 1,100 guests attended the black-tie dinner, which has become a fixture in the UK media industry calendar.

Maloney encouraged more media executives to take part next year. "It has become an industry event which has been really supported by everyone," he said.

"We’d love to keep it going and we can only do that on the basis of people signing up. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience and it’s for a great cause. You’re a celebrity for the night."

Jon O’Donnell, group commercial director at ESI Media, was master of ceremonies and this year’s event was streamed live on Twitch for the first time.

Results