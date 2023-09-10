Media For All launches MEFA Diversity and Inclusion Awards 2023

Media For All has launched the MEFA Diversity and Inclusion Awards in partnership with Campaign.

MEFA, a not-for-profit social enterprise supporting Black, Asian and other ethnic minority talent, has created the awards to recognise outstanding contributions and efforts in promoting diversity and inclusion across the UK advertising and marketing industry.

The awards encompass all protected characteristics including age, disability, gender, race, religion or belief, sex, and sexual orientation.

There are six main categories, which are all free to enter. Entries are due by 18 October and the winners will be announced at a ceremony in November.

Naren Patel, chair and founder of MEFA, said: “We aim to celebrate the extraordinary efforts of individuals and companies who have made diversity and inclusion a centrepiece of their work. These awards not only recognise the progress made, but also inspire others to continue championing diversity within the industry.”

The six categories for the MEFA Diversity and Inclusion Awards are:

1. Creative Excellence (national and regional)

Highlighting the significance of representation, this award celebrates an exceptional campaign that champions diversity and communicates powerful messages of inclusion and authenticity. Authenticity is key to building trust and crucial to representing all business with humanity and dignity. The judges will consider awarding two winners in this category to recognise both national and regional campaigns.

2. Inclusive Media Planning and Buying (national and regional)

This category recognises a campaign that showcases exceptional audience understanding and expertise in media planning and buying; effectively targeting diversity and inclusion as part of the campaign's objectives. The judges will consider awarding two winners in this category to recognise both national and regional campaigns.

3. Unsung Hero

Recognising individuals from diverse backgrounds who tirelessly work behind the scenes, this award celebrates their commitment to driving change within their organisations from within employee resource groups (ERGs) and other initiatives.

4. Change-maker

This accolade honours individuals who initiate and implement game-changing initiatives within the media and advertising sector, making a significant impact in promoting diversity and inclusion across the industry.

5. All in Champion Award (in partnership with the Advertising Association)

Companies that already have “All In Champion” status and have made substantial progress in promoting diversity and inclusion within their business over the last two years.

6. Hammer

This prestigious award recognise senior leaders from diverse backgrounds who have shattered the glass ceiling, achieving remarkable success while actively advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion throughout their careers.

MEFA has recruited more than two dozen industry leaders to judge the awards.

The judges include: Karen Blackett (WPP UK), Elizabeth Anyaegbuna (Bloom), Davina Barker (DCM), Ravleen Beeston (Microsoft), Jacqueline Boakye (PubMatic), Richard Bon (Clear Channel), Dan Clays (OMG), Fatima Dowlet (Channel 4), Phil Hall (Ocean Outdoor), Jon Kershaw (PHD Manchester), Dave King (Blis), Sharon Lloyd-Barnes (Advertising Association), Lucy McKillop (Outvertising), Sajeeda Merali (PPA), Dino Myers-Lamptey (The Barber Shop), Sarah Parkes (Talon), Nishma Robb (WACL), Daren Rubins (Conker), Harjot Singh (McCann), Gideon Spanier (Campaign), Maya Tank (Double Verify), Sue Todd (NABS), Hannah Tucker (Global), Jane Wolfson (formerly Hearst).

For more information about the awards and to submit nominations, visit the MEFA Diversity and Inclusion Awards website.