Media Leader of the Year 2019 shortlist unveiled

Goodstuff's founding duo and seven other entrants are in the running at Media Week Awards.

Media Week Awards: the event takes place on 10 October
Eight entrants, including one duo, have been shortlisted for Media Leader of the Year in partnership with The Lighthouse Company, the executive search firm, at the Media Week Awards 2019.

Andrew Stephens and Ben Hayes, the founding partners of Goodstuff Communications, have been jointly nominated for the award.

Other agency leaders to make the shortlist are Jenny Biggam, a founder of the7stars, Dan Clays, the newly promoted UK chief executive of Omnicom Media Group, who was previously UK CEO of OMD, Caroline Foster Kenny, the CEO of IPG Mediabrands EMEA, and Josh Krichefski, the UK CEO of MediaCom, who becomes its EMEA CEO next month.

Three media owners have also been nominated: David Pemsel, the CEO of Guardian Media Group, Karen Stacey, the CEO of Digital Cinema Media, and James Wildman, the president and CEO of Hearst UK. 

Media Leader of the Year launched last year when Mike Cooper, the then global CEO of PHD, won the inaugural award.

Cooper, who became CEO of Omnicom Media Group in EMEA and APAC in July, is one of the judges for the 2019 award.

Other judges include Kathleen Saxton, founder of The Lighthouse Company, and Lorna Tilbian, chairman of Dowgate Capital.

There is a public vote for Media Leader that will run on Campaign’s website until mid-September and the results will inform the judging, which takes place later that month.

MediaCom and ITV topped the nominations in the other main categories at the Media Week Awards 2019 when the shortlist was announced earlier this week.

The winners will be revealed at a black-tie dinner at Grosvenor House on 10 October.

The full shortlist is published at https://www.mediaweekawards.co.uk 

For more information on the shortlist and the awards dinner, contact ronni.boyle@haymarket.com or contact 020 8267 4170. 

For sponsorship queries, contact rebecca.carles@haymarket.com

