Media Planner of the Year 2020: Vicky Fox

Chief planning officer, OMD UK

Vicky Fox impressed the judges with her commitment to pushing forward diversity and inclusion in a meaningful way, alongside creating a planning tool that genuinely helped clients to navigate the 2020 maelstrom.

Fox was promoted to her current role in the latter half of 2019, having joined OMD UK in 2013. She oversees a team of 40, delivering media plans for OMD’s clients, which include Barclays, McDonald’s and easyJet.

She also has responsibility for the development of tools to help OMD clients navigate a complex media landscape – one that was made even more so during an unprecedented 2020.

Over the year, Fox created Diversity by Design, a bespoke planning process that ensures client campaigns reflect the diversity of Britain. Judges singled this out, saying the initiative would help ensure that the agency’s contribution to diversity and inclusion could be felt both at an internal level and externally for consumers.

They also highlighted Fox’s development of a channel planning tool centred on Covid-related data, which enabled clients to adapt to rapidly changing situations during the pandemic. Under Fox’s tenure, the agency also launched Open Floor Lock-In sessions to share clients’ strategic priorities, as well as hosting virtual training sessions on its planning process.

Fox maintained a high industry profile in 2020, speaking at events including Advertising Week, looking at issues such as how consumer behaviour online is changing and consumer trust in digital communities.

Finalists

Paul Gayfer, planning partner, Goodstuff Communications

Paul Gayfer is a respected member of Goodstuff and in 2020 he proved why. Some examples: he designed and launched a new agency planning proposition "Braver by Design", he helped to launch property portal Boomin, business the agency won without a pitch due to Gayfer's previous work with the client's chief marketing officer, and work for which he had led strategy secured both the Grand Prix at the Campaign Media (talkSPORT’s “Talk to talkSPORT”) and Media Week Awards (ITV’s “Britain get talking”).

Simon Jenkins, joint chief strategy officer, VCCP

Having joined VCCP from Havas in mid-2018, Simon Jenkins has been instrumental in helping redefine the agency’s proposition around three pillars; strategy, neutrality and integrity. His highlights in 2020 include delivering five notable pitch wins, and putting in place a new planning approach with a focus on in-house data and analytics, which has helped strengthen relationships with existing clients.