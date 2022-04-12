Media Spotlight: ‘Lego's joyful focus’

Describe the brief in a nutshell (include any KPIs where possible)?

The Lego Group is one of the most successful toy brands in the world. But the overwhelming love we all had for the brand as kids has often been the biggest barrier to appeal to the grown-up consumer. Sure, parents love the brand and will always be willing to indulge in a co-build or two – but grown-ups weren’t giving themselves permission to get hands on with Lego builds in their own right.

The intrinsic connection to childhood is unavoidable, so we were tasked with finding new ways to understand and navigate the nostalgia for the brand. And we knew, creatively, we would need to take bold steps and a new targeting direction to meaningfully re-introduce adults to the brand in a way that would have lasting value to the everyday, grown-up life.

Over the past few years, the brand has increased the size and scope of its products aimed at everyday adults, with all sorts of different passions: from vehicles, to music, art, travel, architecture and gaming. And our brief was to build familiarity with the "Lego Adults Welcome" proposition, as the perfect means for grown-ups to get hands on with the passions they care about and, crucially, drive positive perception that the build experience is permissible and beneficial for them.

Who was behind the campaign (please name up to 10)?

Initiative: Jamie Green, comms design associate director; Josi’ah Mace, creative partnerships director; George Morton, creative partnerships manager; Mari Jiang, creative partnerships negotiator; Ben Haley, cultural insights and analytics lead.

Others: Andrea Wilson, brand manager, The Lego Group; Jasmine Vekaria, addressable strategy associate director, Matterkind; Jack Dawson, paid social analyst, Reprise; Tony McAllister, partnerships innovation director, Global Media; Aoife McNamara, head of business development, Global Media.

What was the critical insight and how did it help you come up with a solution?

Based on some initial internal research, we wanted to explore the key to unlocking adulation from adults in positioning Lego builds as a form of unplugging from daily stresses and anxieties we all feel in everyday life.

We wanted to flip the "childish" perception of the Lego brand.

We commissioned the largest ever adult study for The Lego Group and found that 90% of stressed adults were turning to hobbies as a circuit breaker. We learned about the hobbies that resonated most with the audience and the ways they contributed to a sense of exploration, fun, freedom and achievement. All cultural motivators that aligned perfectly with the inherent qualities of the Lego build experience.

Crucially, it confirmed that grown-ups were really open to the idea of Lego builds and presented the perfect way to get hands on with the hobbies and passions that matter to them most.

Alongside this, our study found this same stressed audience had increased their audio consumption three-fold between 2018 and 2020, and it revealed audio as the channel ranking highest for effectiveness at generating consideration and familiarity with this audience.

We had our story and we had our vehicle for media: make Lego sets synonymous with a fun moment of quiet and calm just for them – Joyful Focus.

Talk us through the campaign planning process.

While we had a wealth of knowledge about kids, parents, pester power and purposeful play, the grown-up usage occasion had been a blind spot for us.

So, working with the Lego for adults brand lead, Andrea Wilson, we commissioned a study aimed at illuminating where and how we could meaningfully connect with a generation of adults whose stress levels were through the roof. We set up the study not just to shine a light and unearth insight, but also to act as the seed audience for addressable one to one activation – enabling us to seamlessly plan and activate meaningful media against stressed-out individuals across the UK.

We built out a plan with audio at the heart, delivered programmatically across audio platforms during times where stressed-out adults were feeling the pressure most. And the study informed how we tailored our comms to motivate these grown-ups, with messaging around audience passions, ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) and the sound of bricks snapping together giving the listeners peace, piece by piece.

The audio assets included ASMR sounds and messaging; the world faded out and clarity was found – one brick-snap at a time.

To further increase familiarity and our credibility in the space, we layered the plan with a cherry-picked selection of podcasts fronted by famous people, that were also fans of Lego building (so-called AFOLS – adults fans of Lego), who already used Lego sets and their passions to deal with their stresses and anxiety, with host reads, sponsorship credits and tailored ads lending us relatable stories that evidenced the notion of Joyful Focus. This was executed across both Global’s Dax network and with Acast.

Lastly, after testing, learning and proving the power of audio with our audience, we worked with Global to double down on our strategy to create a unique series of ad-funded audio content that would cement the Lego brand in a positive cultural conversation about mindfulness and taking time for yourself among adults.

What were the pivotal activation elements that brought the campaign to life?

Our research revealed audio, an untapped channel for The Lego Group to this point, as a significant area for opportunity. And it seeded the audience we could directly activate against, leading to a programmatic first in the digital audio space: full Acxiom data through to address stressed-out adults in the UK with mindful messaging. This helped us shift familiarity with the Lego Adults proposition, and shift perceptions of permissibility through Joyful Focus.

A slate of podcasts fronted by people such as Suzi Ruffell, Frankie Bridge, Jessie Ware, Mark Kermode, Johnny Vaughan, Simon Thomas, Brett Goldstein, Luke Moore and Pete Donaldson, Fearne Cotton, Rob Beckett and Josh Widdicombe, who are all noted fans of the Lego brand, given fresh permission to shout about their passions, their love of the brand and how they embrace Joyful Focus. This is where we saw the biggest shifts in consideration and purchase intent.

To really land a culturally relevant conversation with adults – we worked closely with both Andrea Wilson and Global to create At Your Leisure, hosted by British comedy legend, hobby aficionado and noted fan of Lego builds: Sue Perkins. We produced a podcast championing some of the great British pastimes and hobbies, with the power of the Lego build experience at the core.

Each episode featured a different notable celebrity, such as Nadiya Hussain, Jessica Hawkins, Billy Monger and Yewande Biala, to chat about the hobbies that help them unplug from everyday life, and the lifelong passions that have endured since childhood and shaped the adults they are today.

How much did the media campaign cost?

£500,000-£2m.

What were the biggest challenges and how did you overcome them?

The Lego Group was new to audio, so didn’t have an established identity in this space – much less one that could appeal to grown-ups. We knew we’d have to lean on the experts, and Global came on board as soon as it was clear it understood the brief and how best to help us develop the creative at every stage from the sound bed through to the scripts, taking the sound of bricks and turning them into a mindful 4D experience.

And when we knew we wanted to be bolder and dive deeper into audio content, it was a natural fit for us to develop the idea with Global again, which already has a pedigree in podcast production. The biggest challenges here were a limited timeline and big ambitions to launch a podcast from scratch. We also knew 45 minutes of content was perfect for Joyful Focus, but might not have instant listenership among the busiest individuals, so we built out a wider plan to help people hear about the project, our message and shift their perceptions we activated the full Global estate from digital audio and podcasts, to broadcast radio and national OOH.

What results did you achieve and what makes them special?

Last year marked the biggest sales period for Lego sets for adults ever. We saw huge uplifts in purchase intent as well as awareness of the campaign itself, and At Your Leisure reached the top 10 Apple Podcast ranking in the UK. This has marked a major milestone in our relationship with The Lego Group, with each brief pushing us and the group to think smarter and bigger with where the brand can go, what ideas we can pursue and how we can prove the impact in all our activity.

We reached more than 9.2 million (92%) stressed-out and anxious adults in the UK throughout the year, while the At Your Leisure integrated campaign reached 21.9 million UK adults (42%), including 10.7 million (71%) Hands on Hobbyists, across the wider plan.

This activity also led to lifts for key brand metrics such as familiarity and brand perception, along with dramatic lifts against statements such as "Lego products allow adults to unplug from everyday lives", "The Lego Group provides challenging and relevant sets for Adults", and "The Lego Group allows adults to build the things they love".

We’re already greenlit for season two.

Watch: George, Jamie & Jos'iah: 'Why I'm proud of this campaign'

What's the biggest lesson you took away from the campaign?

Creativity and bravery is best justified through data and accountability. While we knew that owning our adults narrative through audio was the right space to play in, the fact that we could back this up with actionable data against real individuals allowed us to prove why it was the right move for The Lego Group.

Is there anything you would have done differently?

More time is probably our biggest asset heading into year two. Both our slate of host reads, and the guests we secured for our own podcast series, were affected by seasonality and availability. But we also introduced new faces to the brand, and gained new ambassadors, who we should always be turning to time and time again across our content and comms.

Likewise, more time would have benefitted us from a tracking and measurement perspective. We had some really strong and convincing shifts on our primary brand metrics, like familiarity, consideration and perception, but weren’t so prepared for the success we had in shifting purchase intent and driving sales.

While we had brand tracking in place specific to each burst of media through Global, some of the non-global channels activated, like Instagram, programmatic video and Display, weren’t captured. And given the noted shifts in purchase intent, moving forward we’re setting in place additional ways to measure the effect these campaigns have at all stages of the funnel.

How did this media innovation advance the industry?

This was a big win for The Lego Group as a brand moving into a more lifestyle proposition for adults in a meaningful and culturally relevant way. We felt that this was also a huge leap forward for connecting our data approach with our belief in the importance of creativity in media and marketing. Often, the conversation with clients around data comes at the expense of ideas and creativity.

With Joyful Focus – insights that fuelled the briefs to Global and the content we created simultaneously formed the basis of ID level audience definition for addressable activation – making the delivery of our creativity razor sharp.