Media Week 30 Under 30 2019 winners revealed

A record number of women were selected for Campaign’s 2019 Media Week 30 Under 30 in association with Hearst UK, with 22 women and eight men chosen from a mixture of brands, agencies, media owners and start-ups.

In total, 133 people – 87 women and 46 men – entered the annual talent search for the 30 rising stars aged under 30 in UK commercial media.

Entrants had to submit a written entry and short video, and the awards were presented at a ceremony at Hearst's London headquarters in Leicester Square last night (Wednesday).

It was the second year that Hearst, the owner of 23 titles including Good Housekeeping, Harper's Bazaar, Elle and Esquire, has partnered Campaign on Media Week 30 Under 30.

The winners came from 22 companies: Blue 449, easyJet, Essence, Goodstuff Communications, Hearst UK, iProspect, ITN Productions, Jungle Creations, Mail Metro Media, Manning Gottlieb OMD, MediaCom, Merkle, OMD UK, Rapp UK, Reach, RocketMill, Teads, The Guardian, Total Media, TWH Media, UM and Zenith.

Jane Wolfson, chief commercial officer at Hearst UK, who was one of the 10 judges, said: "This year’s 30 Under 30 are representative of those that have already achieved great success, go above and beyond their day job and change the industry for the better. It is inspiring to see that our future is so bright."

Anna Britton, head of talent acquisition at Omnicom Media Group and another judge, said: "What a brilliant and diverse set of talent – from individual entrepreneurs running successful businesses to the stars of tomorrow making their own impact in the big agency networks. The 30 Under 30 are helping to push change and make the industry more inclusive and supportive."

Ed Couchman, UK general manager at Snap and also a judge, said: "What stood out to me is the fact that not only are they smashing their day jobs, but they are contributing to the health of the industry through a range of programmes and initiatives around diversity, inclusion and wellbeing."

The judges included three previous winners of Media Week 30 Under 30: Flora Kessler, strategy partner at Carat; Amanda Pitt, senior client partner, media and entertainment, at Korn Ferry; and Andrew Spurrier-Dawes, global digital director at MediaCom.

The other judges were: Natalie Bell, managing director at Manning Gottlieb OMD; Natasha Murray, director of client partnerships and publisher sales at Guardian News & Media; Gurjit Degun, news editor at Campaign; and Gideon Spanier, global head of media at Campaign.

See all the Media Week 30 Under 30 winners here.