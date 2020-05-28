Media Week 30 Under 30 2020 deadline extended to 19 June

The deadline for Media Week 30 Under 30, Campaign's annual hunt for rising stars working in the commercial media sector, has been extended to 19 June.

The competition is held in partnership with Hearst UK, the owner of 25 brands including Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire, Good Housekeeping and Harper’s Bazaar.

It is open to anyone working in UK commercial media who is aged under 30 on 31 May 2020.

To take part, applicants will need to submit a written entry by 19 June.

For the first time, all winners will be invited to judge the Media Week Awards, which are set to take place in October.

The 2020 Media Week 30 Under 30 judging panel includes: Natalie Bell, managing director at MG OMD; Luke Bozeat, chief operating officer at MediaCom; Victoria Fox, chief executive of AAR, Matt Jordan, UK and EMEA head of people at M/SIX; Dino Lamptey-Myers, founder of The Barber Shop; and Jane Wolfson, chief commercial officer at Hearst UK.

For more information on how to enter, visit https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/media/30under30.