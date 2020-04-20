Media Week 30 Under 30 2020 launches

Campaign’s annual talent search for rising stars in UK commercial media has launched in partnership with Hearst UK, the owner of 25 brands including Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire, Good Housekeeping and Harper’s Bazaar.

In a new move, all the winners of the competition will be invited to judge the Media Week Awards, which are due to take place in October.

Media Week's 30 Under 30 is open to anyone working in UK commercial media, including at a brand, media agency, media owner or another company in the media ecosystem.

Applicants have to submit a written entry and must be aged under 30 on 31 May 2020. The deadline for entries is 29 May.

It is the third year that Hearst UK has partnered Campaign to support 30 Under 30.

James Wildman, president and chief executive of Hearst Europe, said: "Hearst are delighted to be supporting this year’s Media Week 30 Under 30 awards for our third consecutive year.

"We are committed as a company to supporting our own young talent and we continue to invest in nurturing them to achieve their full potential with us at Hearst UK.

"We applaud all the young talent who are contributing so strongly and in such varied ways to the success of our industry and we look forward to celebrating the worthy winners at the awards ceremony."

The written entry comprises four parts:

An account of your achievements in media, including an example of problem­-solving for your company or a client in the past 12 months (400 words)

What do you hope to achieve in the next five years? (150 words)

If you could change one thing about the media industry, what would it be and why? (150 words)

An endorsement from a senior member of staff and from one of your direct reports or a peer

Gurjit Degun, news editor of Campaign, will chair the jury of media industry leaders, who will decide the winners.

Campaign is running the contest despite the coronavirus pandemic because of the importance of nurturing and supporting young talent.

Find out more at the Media Week 30 Under 30 website.