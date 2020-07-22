Media Week 30 Under 30 2020 winners revealed

Campaign’s annual Media Week 30 under 30 is being revealed today, with those who have made the list coming from a range of brands, agencies, media owners and start-ups.

It is the third year that Hearst, which owns 25 brands including Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire, Good Housekeeping and Harper’s Bazaar, has partnered Campaign on Media Week 30 under 30.

This year, for the first time, the judging took place remotely because of lockdown restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The winners came from 22 companies, including Accenture Interactive, Dentsu X, Ebiquity, Fuse, Hearst, Hearts & Science, HSBC, MediaCom, Mediahub, Merkle, Mindshare, News UK, OMD, UM and Wavemaker.

The competition was open to anyone working in UK commercial media aged under 30 on 31 May 2020; Campaign received 128 entries.

In another first, all the winners will be invited to judge the Media Week Awards, which are set to take place in October.

Jane Wolfson, chief commercial officer at Hearst UK and one of the judges, said: "It’s been an absolute pleasure being involved in this year’s judging for Media Week’s 30 under 30 – although not an easy task choosing a few winners from a large number of strong entries, it truly showcases the exceptional talent that we have in our industry.

"It is incredibly encouraging to see so much talent and passion from all involved, and I know the future of the industry is in safe, creative and brilliant hands."

Dino Lamptey-Myers, founder of The Barber Shop, also helped to pick out the 30 finalists. He said: "Judging these awards is a reminder of just how much real talent can achieve when given the responsibility and opportunity.

"I was impressed particularly by those who had set out on their own creating companies and leading teams, or those who had led initiatives that went above and beyond what their job specs would have asked them to do."

Another judge on the panel was Victoria Fox, chief executive of AAR, who said: "It was a great judging process with some good, healthy debate, which was needed, because the calibre of the entries was really high. To select just 30 required us to really pull apart the entries.

"It is incredible what our winners have achieved already in their careers by 30 – such positivity for the future of the industry."

The rest of the judging panel was made up of: Natalie Bell, managing director at MG OMD; Lucy Daramola, UK and EMEA account management team lead at Adthena; Matt Jordan, UK and EMEA head of people at M/SIX; Gurjit Degun, news editor at Campaign, Gideon Spanier, UK editor-in-chief at Campaign; and Omar Oakes, global technology editor at Campaign.

The full list of winners:

Camilla Calvert, global storyteller, Hearst Global Solutions

Michael Craddock, co-founder and chief executive, Kairos Media

Harriet Cunningham, group agency director, MiQ Digital

Ally Farrell, senior creative lead, news productions, News UK

Hugh Fitz-Gibbon, planning manager, Dentsu X

Oli Flower, associate strategy director, UM Worldwide

Oli Green, CEO, Tangent and Brave Bison

Charlie Handy, growth marketing lead, Accenture Interactive

Chanelle Harrigan, data strategy consultant senior manager, OMD EMEA

Jessie Hickman, director of client services, Crunch Digital Media

Nick Hill, regional trading and client services director, MiQ

Paige Hobart, SEO team director at Roast, TiPi Group

James Howard, director, media solutions, Merkle

Vaughan King, AV manager, Hearts & Science

Claire Mathieson, account director, Republic of Media

Fred Maude, head of product development, Incubeta

Elisabeth Menze, digital consulting lead, Mindshare Worldwide

Deepanjli Motala, digital designer, Hearst UK

Tashan Uriah Nicholas, senior consultant, Ebiquity plc

Charles Parkinson, co-founder, Unity & Motion

Chris Parnell, co-founder and head of partnerships, Kairos Group

Jennifer Quigley-Jones, CEO, Digital Voices, Wavemaker

Carrie Rose, co-founder and creative director, Rise at Seven, and founder, DigitalPRExamples

Jawad Safdar, integrated marcomms lead, products and propositions, UK marketing, HSBC UK

Melissa Sewgobind, brand partnerships manager, Fuse

Alex Taylor-Smith, director, Generation Media

Laura Thomas Media, innovation director, MediaCom North

Sabina Usher, comms strategy director, Mediahub UK

Julie Vitalis, creation director, The Story Lab

Amy Williams, founder, Good-Loop