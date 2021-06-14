Media Week 30 Under 30 2021 winners revealed

Campaign has unveiled the Media Week 30 Under 30 2021 in partnership with Hearst UK, with the judges praising the entrants for their resilience and optimism after a year of the pandemic.

As in recent years, women dominated the winners’ list, which comprised 21 women and nine men, out of 144 entries from brands, agencies, media owners and start-ups.

Campaign also added a new category, Media Week 30 Under 30 Newcomer, to recognise people in the first three years of their careers. The judges picked four newcomers out of 22 candidates. More than one-third of the 34 winners came from BAME backgrounds.

Hearst UK, which owns more than 20 leading magazine titles, including Cosmopolitan, Elle, Esquire and Good Housekeeping, has partnered Campaign on Media Week 30 Under 30 for the past four years.

Jane Wolfson, one of this year’s panel of judges and chief commercial officer of Hearst UK, said: “Even in the wake of a pandemic, there were an amazing number of strong entrants, so whittling the winners down to just 30 was never going to be easy. What was so wonderful and encouraging to see was the immense positivity shine through the entries, despite the disruptive and difficult year.”

A broad mix of judges reflected the diversity of the UK media industry, and included several past winners of Media Week 30 Under 30.

Fellow judge Natalie Bell, chief executive of Manning Gottlieb OMD, said: “As always it was so rewarding judging these awards to see what incredible talent we have in our industry and the brilliant ambitions to challenge or change us for the better. It genuinely gets harder and harder to choose the final 30 every year, which can only be a fantastic sign for the future of our exciting industry.”

Also on the judging panel, Deolu King, vice-president, paid social, at Essence, said: “The entrants have clearly demonstrated that they are not only excelling in their current roles, but that they are innovating in areas such as diversity, inclusion and sustainability. These efforts are driving clear business impact as well as disrupting adland to deliver positive change.”

Meanwhile, Lucy Daramola, UK & EMEA account management team lead at Adthena, said: “There were some really outstanding applicants this year... from the ‘doers’ that showcased tangible examples of exceptional work, to the enjoyable stories that exemplified tonnes of passion through their narrative, the bar was set high. A focus on diversity, empathy and resilience were frequently mentioned themes, but the applicants that tackled these topics with real intent and provided examples of how they were actively forming part of the solution, stood out.”

The winners will be invited to be judges of the flagship Media Week Awards later this year.

In addition to Bell, Daramola, King and Wolfson, the judging panel comprised: Demi Abiola, business director of PHD Media; Luke Bozeat, chief operating officer, MediaCom; Camilla Calvert, global creative solutions manager, Hearst UK; Ivor Falvey, global planning talent director, Dentsu; Matt Jordan, HR director UK & International, Oliver Agency; Dino Lamptey-Myers, founder, The Barber Shop; Mark McCafferty, head of partnerships, Hearst UK; Laura Moorcraft, managing partner, Goodstuff Communications; Jawad Safdar, integrated marcomms lead, HSBC; Melissa Sewgobind, brand partnerships manager, Fuse; Sarah Tsirkas, group agency director, Hearst UK; Amy Williams, founder, Good-Loop.

The Media Week 30 Under 30 2021 winners are:

Amena Ahmed, new business manager, Carat

Josie Anderson, director digital delivery, Merkle

Yasmin Andrews, product & strategy director, Matterkind

Andy Ankrah, senior director - solutions, Merkle

Lucia Banjo, client solutions manager, Facebook

Heather Barnish, digital account manager, Channel 4

Ella Basra, precision manager, Wavemaker

Oliver Braley, senior account manager, Fuse

Ella Davey, global account manager, Mindshare Worldwide

Rory Davis, client lead, Wavemaker

Ada Enechi, head of seasoned, Buzzfeed

James Foot, platform lead, Wavemaker

Olivia Gilbert, group agency director, MIQ

Sophie Hill, regional agency executive, Hearst UK

Matthew Isdale, head of performance, UK, Netherlands & Northern Europe, Teads

Melisa Jones, head of marketing, UK & Netherlands, Teads

Anna Jorysz, display & content director, NMPi by Incubeta

Charlotte Knope, account director (broadcast), Running Total

Tina Lakhani, head of adtech, IAB

Josi’ah Mace, associate director, creative partnerships, Initiative

Kathryn McPherson, content lead, Wavemaker

Jacqueline Osborne, global media strategy director, Initiative

Bethan Rainford, head of paid media, Vervaunt

Ronil Rawal, connections planning associate director, OMD

James Ross, head of planning, Syzygy

Jean Sarhadar, strategy and diversity lead, M/SIX

Lindsay Shelton, manager strategic partnerships, A Million Ads

Isabella Silvers, integrated associate editor, Hearst UK

Tom Stanton, strategy director, UM

Michaella Williams, business director, Generation Media

The Media Week 30 Under 30 Newcomers are:

Isobel Berman, CEO/founder, I SHO

Eleanor Boyland, digital marketing manager, Pret A Manger

Lovelynn Ndlovu, planning executive, Wavemaker

Thai Nguyen, senior data engineer, Omnicom Media Group

For more information, visit:

https://www.mediaweek30under30.com/the-list-2021/