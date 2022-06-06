Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 newcomers: Karl Saade

Karl Saade moved to the UK from Dubai aged 18 to study for a degree in Marketing & Advertising. Part of his course was a six-month internship at MG OMD, which opened up a whole new area of advertising for him. Upon graduation, he proactively contacted MG OMD again for a permanent role and has been there ever since.

Saade says his proudest achievement is being part of the winning pitch team for the Office for National Statistics Census 2021 planning account, a pitch delivered under the pressure of the first lockdown.

This pitch also cemented Saade’s commitment to representation within media. Following the pitch, he co-created a diversity and inclusivity framework with three other colleagues for all government clients, enabling them to reach underrepresented audiences across the UK. He has presented the work to more than 150 government clients, which received great feedback from senior stakeholders. This approach has now been implemented on more than 80 briefs across the framework.

In the next 12 months, Saade is looking to establish a diversity and inclusivity approach for government recruitment, opening up jobs for underrepresented and marginalised youths across the UK. Judges said Saade championed important causes through proactive initiatives.

Take me back to the Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners list