Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 newcomers: William Singleton

William Singleton secured a third-year university placement at Wavemaker working on the Vodafone business, the biggest account in the agency at the time. Graduating during the pandemic, he rejoined Wavemaker and worked with Compare the Market on its approach to programmatic, an area about which he is extremely passionate.

Singleton helped design and set up more than 120 tests across 12 months, many of which were agency firsts, driving significant incremental performance gains. He also worked on Group M's first econometric modelling project. Singleton is keen to engage with other parts of the business too, competing alongside his fellow Wavemakers to respond to a real sustainability brief for Danone as part of the annual Cream of the Crop competition, which he subsequently won.

Over the next 12 months, Singleton wants to use his expertise to grow programmatic as a channel for his clients and become one of the leading programmatic experts in the agency.

Judges said Singleton demonstrated “a clear passion for his craft as well as broader idea generation and cultural initiatives”.

