Added 36 minutes ago
Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Aaron Lobo

Aaron Lobo (21), senior series producer, GB News

Aaron Lobo joined GB News at the age of 20 as series producer, having previously worked at Love Sport Radio and LBC, and was promoted within a month to his current position, launching Nigel Farage's primetime show. 

Working at a small start-up like GB News means Lobo has had to overcome many technical and logistical challenges and he is constantly inventing new ways to do things – usually without the ideal number of staff or resources.

After securing an exclusive interview with tennis champion Novak Djokovic's parents, he had less than a day to organise transport, locations and tech to present a live broadcast from abroad, the second ever for GB News. Not one to shy away from challenges, Lobo ended up operating the camera as well. 

In the next 12 months he plans to expand Farage at Large, taking the programme on the road more often, and reaching out to different audiences. So far the show has visited Port Talbot, Sunderland, Folkestone and Southend – places that other broadcasters rarely cover.

Judges said Lobo had achieved “an enviable amount for such a young age, with many of the strengths seeming to centre around his ability to do his producer job incredibly well”. 

