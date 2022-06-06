Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Amelia Ensell

Amelia Ensell is passionate about building a more inclusive future in the media industry. She believes that “inclusive planning” recognises that the media landscape is subject to unconscious bias, meaning diverse audiences are often excluded or underrepresented across clients' media plans. Most people appreciate the issue, yet few people make an effort to change it, and fewer still are successful. Ensell has gone above and beyond to make this change.

Partnering with Nationwide Building Society and the IAB, she led a critical workstream and published an industry-recognised guide, designed to help the digital media landscape become more diverse and inclusive. The project focused on helping small and diverse media partners carry digital ad investment. This approach was packaged up within the IAB to ensure that the support and guidance is accessible for all, championing inclusivity for different publishers.

Alongside her dedication to D&I, Ensell also spearheads several workstreams in the agency, leading significant and transformational projects for automotive and telco clients and driving incremental revenue for the business.

Judges said that Ensell’s genuine desire to drive change really shone through, and said she had made an impact in her agency and the industry.

