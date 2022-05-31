Staff
Added 36 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Becky Potter

Becky Potter (29), precision director, Wavemaker UK

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Becky Potter

Becky Potter joined the Netflix team at Wavemaker in July 2021. She drove conversation and growth online, presenting a social landscape audit based on audience usage and taking this insight to deliver an unparalleled activation, The “Nestflix” Twitter campaign.

Potter is committed to developing a talkability measurement methodology and process in collaboration with core media partners Meta, Twitter and Google. She believes this will help establish baselines and best practice for the industry as attention becomes a bigger focus for advertisers.  

Potter is also keen to nurture junior talent, having mentored five females across different careers in media. In the next five years, she wants to double this figure and become a Bloom UK mentor. She also believes that agencies and media should be a facilitator for good. In her previous role at MediaCom, she led a team that managed a feedback filtration system to improve mental wellbeing at work. At Wavemaker, she contributed to the Greenmakers initiative, bringing sustainability to the forefront of media planning and execution.

Judges said Potter had a clear commitment to positive change and demonstrated a commitment to mentorship and client excellence while also contributing to wider business culture. 

Take me back to the Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners list 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago