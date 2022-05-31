Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Becky Potter

Becky Potter joined the Netflix team at Wavemaker in July 2021. She drove conversation and growth online, presenting a social landscape audit based on audience usage and taking this insight to deliver an unparalleled activation, The “Nestflix” Twitter campaign.

Potter is committed to developing a talkability measurement methodology and process in collaboration with core media partners Meta, Twitter and Google. She believes this will help establish baselines and best practice for the industry as attention becomes a bigger focus for advertisers.

Potter is also keen to nurture junior talent, having mentored five females across different careers in media. In the next five years, she wants to double this figure and become a Bloom UK mentor. She also believes that agencies and media should be a facilitator for good. In her previous role at MediaCom, she led a team that managed a feedback filtration system to improve mental wellbeing at work. At Wavemaker, she contributed to the Greenmakers initiative, bringing sustainability to the forefront of media planning and execution.

Judges said Potter had a clear commitment to positive change and demonstrated a commitment to mentorship and client excellence while also contributing to wider business culture.

