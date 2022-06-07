Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Bukky Moemeke

In the past 12 months, alongside global campaign planning and activation work, Bukky Moemeke has played an instrumental role in the development of the Wavemaker Roots ERG (employee resource groups), having joined the group in a lead role in September 2021. One particular highlight was running a virtual end-of-year event raising more than £1,000 for a local charity.

She also co-wrote and hosted a brand-new podcast – "Media in Colour". In the next few years, Moemeke is hoping to achieve better representation in the media industry, with a call for media agencies to truly reflect the cultures that they serve, particularly within Europe and North America, where communities are hugely diverse.

Outside of work, Moemeke’s huge passion is sport and using this as a force for good. She plans to help Wavemaker increase its penetration within the sports sector by growing its entertainment hub, particularly around the growth and commercialisation of women's and community sport. Judges said: “The podcast shines and the passion for D&I is clear. She is a leading light in raising awareness of and creating action in DEI representation.”

