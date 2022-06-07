Staff
Added 37 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Bukky Moemeke

Bukky Moemeke (28), performance director/account director, Wavemaker

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Bukky Moemeke

In the past 12 months, alongside global campaign planning and activation work, Bukky Moemeke has played an instrumental  role in the development of the Wavemaker Roots ERG (employee resource groups), having joined the group in a lead role in September 2021. One particular highlight was running a virtual end-of-year event raising more than £1,000 for a local charity.

She also co-wrote and hosted a brand-new podcast – "Media in Colour". In the next few years, Moemeke is hoping to achieve better representation in the media industry, with a call for media agencies to truly reflect the cultures that they serve, particularly within Europe and North America, where communities are hugely diverse. 

Outside of work, Moemeke’s huge passion is sport and using this as a force for good. She plans to help Wavemaker increase its penetration within the sports sector by growing its entertainment hub, particularly around the growth and commercialisation of women's and community sport. Judges said: “The podcast shines and the passion for D&I is clear. She is a leading light in raising awareness of and creating action in DEI representation.”

Take me back to the Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners list 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago