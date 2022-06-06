Staff
Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Carina Moran

Carina Moran (30), head of strategy UK, Yahoo

Carina Moran is the youngest member of the Yahoo UK leadership team. The partnership side of the business has gone through many interactions and one piece of continued feedback has been: "We like your big idea, but why – what is the insight?"

To combat this, Moran overhauled the entire process, making it mandatory that every response sent out is now based on insight and has a clear communications platform. When a partnership brief arrives at Yahoo, Moran’s strategy team is the first to look at it, using a combination of its own unique first-party data and third-party research to understand the context of the brief and translate it into a clear comms platform addressing how Yahoo can use content or creative technology to help that client with their challenge.

Moran is focused on personal development too and has started coaching, as well as being more involved with industry bodies such as Wacl, Bloom and Media Trust. Judges described Moran as a “strong performer with a clear industry point of view, delivering great results”.

