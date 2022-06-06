Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Charlie Bolton

Charlie Bolton started a career in media six years ago as an assistant media exec and has since been promoted six times across three companies, taking on roles from planning to digital implementation, to commercial roles. His current role is in senior sales.

Bolton believes understanding the planning pressures of clients and building authentic relationships is key, and this paid off in 2021 when he was named MediaCom's Salesperson of the Year.

His other achievements include playing an instrumental role in the development of MiQ's video offering, accounting for significant revenue growth year on year. He did this by researching agency needs to understand what a standout product would look like and by working with internal and external teams to create a proprietary offering.

Bolton sees his role extending far beyond commercial goals, striving to cultivate a sense of community and inclusivity and support environmental initiatives, and leaning on his leadership skills to build teams around these causes. He also set up a carbon emissions audit and runs UK-wide education sessions about initiatives like waste management and energy usage.

Judges said that Bolton showed clear ambition and direction with additional contribution beyond the day job.

