Staff
Added 37 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Charlie Bolton

Charlie Bolton (27), agency director, MiQ Digital

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Charlie Bolton

Charlie Bolton started a career in media six years ago as an assistant media exec and has since been promoted six times across three companies, taking on roles from planning to digital implementation, to commercial roles. His current role is in senior sales. 

Bolton believes understanding the planning pressures of clients and building authentic relationships is key, and this paid off in 2021 when he was named MediaCom's Salesperson of the Year. 

His other achievements include playing an instrumental role in the development of MiQ's video offering, accounting for significant revenue growth year on year. He did this by researching agency needs to understand what a standout product would look like and by working with internal and external teams to create a proprietary offering.

Bolton sees his role extending far beyond commercial goals, striving to cultivate a sense of community and inclusivity and support environmental initiatives, and leaning on his leadership skills to build teams around these causes. He also set up a carbon emissions audit and runs UK-wide education sessions about initiatives like waste management and energy usage.

Judges said that Bolton showed clear ambition and direction with additional contribution beyond the day job. 

Take me back to the Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners list 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago