Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Ellen McPherson

Ellen McPherson (25), client account director, Manning Gottlieb OMD

Ellen McPherson joined the industry in 2017, and has been actively involved in pushing for gender equality within the media industry. She is head of MG OMD's Gender Taskforce, most recently chairing a Q&A with renowned author Mary Ann Sieghart as part of Omnicom's International Women's Day breakfast. 

She led the conversation with senior clients and CEOs from across OMG on how to foster confidence in the next generation of female talent. She also organised MG OMD's International Women’s Day events in 2021, chairing a “Confident and Killing It” workshop. She has campaigned for greater transparency around the gender pay gap, creating shareable gifs for Instagram, and meeting with the CEO to discuss initiatives to reduce the gap. 

On the client side, McPherson has led the planning across notable campaigns such as Waitrose Christmas and the viral MAC Stack Mascara launch and is pushing for greater diversity and inclusivity. She introduced a quarterly audit of her clients’ work that tracks D&I in their campaigns through their media choices and their creative output, and that sets targets for the next quarter.

Judges said McPherson “is committed to, and already leading on, the change the industry needs in gender equality”.

