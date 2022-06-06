Staff
Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Emily Hooper

Emily Hooper (27), planning director, Wavemaker UK

Emily Hooper has a passion for inclusivity and a growth mindset. She created and shared her own Guide to Media Industry Research with the agency, offering one-on-one sessions to anyone eager to learn more about the IPA course content. Hooper has worked with Nationwide Building Society for the past four years, and has been a major contributor to Wavemaker's agency/client relationship, which consistently has the highest scores in the agency.

Hooper has also driven change in the wider industry, working with industry bodies such as Nielsen to monitor diverse media spends, and encouraging diverse media partners such as Sunrise Radio to share their data. This means all agencies and clients can see how and where their competitors are supporting inclusivity, thereby normalising it and promoting greater adoption.

Hooper has also proactively signed up for the IPA Diversity Essentials certificate and has started conversations with Nationwide around creating bespoke sessions for a Diverse Internship programme, helping create content to inspire young underprivileged interns to start their career in advertising. Judges commended Hooper for delivering change in industry practices. 

Take me back to the Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners list 

Topics

