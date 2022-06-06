Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Emily King

Emily King was promoted to commercial director in 2019, responsible for agency growth in the UK, and has completely transformed how the agency handles new business. She has proactively brought together the new business and marketing sides of the company, combining strategies for driving sales while growing the company's brand profile.

King has accelerated marketing campaigns, social media activity, thought leadership content and live events. The boost this has given Tug's reputation and position is clear, not only from industry recognition – including nine award nominations and five accolades in 2021 – but also from a growing client base. As part of the company's mission to double in size and revenue by 2024, King plans to build her team from two to four people over the next 12 months to support additional budgets and grow revenue further.

King was also the first agency director to offer personal mentorship to an employee struggling to find her next best steps. This inspired Tug to launch its organisation-wide mentorship scheme which helps to retain and guide up-and-coming talent. Judges commended King for achieving so much in such a short space of time.

