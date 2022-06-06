Staff
Added 37 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Evie Clifton

Evie Clifton (26), paid social account director, Mindshare UK

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Evie Clifton

In just two-and-a-half years, Evie Clifton has gone from a graduate with no prior experience of the media industry to an account director role. Through a combination of hard work and Mindshare UK’s support system, she has experienced an accelerated progression through the industry, working in paid social across a variety of clients and sectors, from luxury to FMCG and pharmaceuticals. 

Her progression has enabled her to set an example to other young women in her team and the wider department, making leadership at an account level feel more relatable and attainable.

Clifton was named Employee of the Year for 2021 at Mindshare UK and has contributed to a range of pitches. 

She is also an active member of Mindshare's Womxn network, which champions women across the industry. Clifton has implemented social media takeovers for International Women's Day as well as curating and leading workshops. In the next 12 months Clifton wants to continue developing her leadership skills and technical expertise.

Judges said Clifton was “committed to change, and delivered across a wide array of industry-relevant matters as well as her core agency role”.

Take me back to the Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners list 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago