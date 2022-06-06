Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Evie Clifton

In just two-and-a-half years, Evie Clifton has gone from a graduate with no prior experience of the media industry to an account director role. Through a combination of hard work and Mindshare UK’s support system, she has experienced an accelerated progression through the industry, working in paid social across a variety of clients and sectors, from luxury to FMCG and pharmaceuticals.

Her progression has enabled her to set an example to other young women in her team and the wider department, making leadership at an account level feel more relatable and attainable.

Clifton was named Employee of the Year for 2021 at Mindshare UK and has contributed to a range of pitches.

She is also an active member of Mindshare's Womxn network, which champions women across the industry. Clifton has implemented social media takeovers for International Women's Day as well as curating and leading workshops. In the next 12 months Clifton wants to continue developing her leadership skills and technical expertise.

Judges said Clifton was “committed to change, and delivered across a wide array of industry-relevant matters as well as her core agency role”.

Take me back to the Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners list