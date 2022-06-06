Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Greg Dagul

Greg Dagul has proven that building a more inclusive environment, fuelled by data, is good for both people and business. He first joined the media industry in 2015, and as a queer person, Dagul says he felt alone, different and under pressure to conform. Determined to change this, he founded the LGBT+ network Havas Pride. As chair for four years, he has fostered a community of more than 150 members and nurtured an agency culture where employees felt comfortable to bring their whole-selves to work.

In his current role at Essence, he is just as passionate about driving diversity, equality and inclusion. Working on gender equality for Essence’s client Google, Dagul uncovered that societal barriers facing female-led small and medium-sized businesses were impacting performance. He devised a four-tiered solution to overcome this, encompassing the whole user experience from targeting to creative and sign-up flow. Building on this, he now leads a Google-wide DEI performance workstream that gives media planners the insights, tools and confidence to run DEI-focused tests across multiple minority groups, driving both business results and equality.

Judges said Dagul’s entry was a great example of “translating personal experience into transformative media delivery”.

