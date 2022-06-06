Staff
Added 37 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Greg Dagul

Greg Dagul (29), media planning business director, Essence Global

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Greg Dagul

Greg Dagul has proven that building a more inclusive environment, fuelled by data, is good for both people and business. He first joined the media industry in 2015, and as a queer person, Dagul says he felt alone, different and under pressure to conform. Determined to change this, he founded the LGBT+ network Havas Pride. As chair for four years, he has fostered a community of more than 150 members and nurtured an agency culture where employees felt comfortable to bring their whole-selves to work.

In his current role at Essence, he is just as passionate about driving diversity, equality and inclusion. Working on gender equality for Essence’s client Google, Dagul uncovered that societal barriers facing female-led small and medium-sized businesses were impacting performance. He devised a four-tiered solution to overcome this, encompassing the whole user experience from targeting to creative and sign-up flow. Building on this, he now leads a Google-wide DEI performance workstream that gives media planners the insights, tools and confidence to run DEI-focused tests across multiple minority groups, driving both business results and equality.

Judges said Dagul’s entry was a great example of “translating personal experience into transformative media delivery”.

Take me back to the Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners list

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago