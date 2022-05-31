Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Harriet Davis

In summer 2021, Harriet Davis was determined to fulfil a mission to create a happier and healthier way to work in media. She wanted to showcase the talent of colleagues and instil a way of working to drive positive change.

Having started a new role within Zenith Global on a new client, Wella, and with a new team, Davis created a seamless operational structure that focused on global automation and streamlined processes for the activation of search, social and programmatic activity for the brand’s markets within one central activation hub. By implementing change for the better, she says she is one step closer to fulfilling her mission to create a happier, healthier way to work.

Davis is also a strong advocate for work/life balance, developing a wellbeing workshop and undertaking a Mental Health First Aider course to provide crucial support when needed. She is also creating a podcast called “From all non-walks of life”, to generate awareness and support for those who are carers, drawn from her own experience. Davis is also the founder of a mentor and career progression programme, an initiative that supports others seeking new media roles.

Judges said Davis had achieved a lot in a short space of time, and demonstrated strong craft skill achievements.

