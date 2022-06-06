Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: James Clark

James Clark leads OMD's diversity network and has instigated systematic changes to the agency’s hiring process at a junior level. He works with two lower socioeconomic and predominantly black charities, the East and Westside Young Leaders Academies. The partnership has educated more than 250 13- to 18-year-olds about media agencies and enabled them to work with the agency’s clients; it now employs 13 individuals who otherwise would not have considered media as a career path and who in turn have brought fresh perspectives and talent to the agency.

In Clark’s day job, he drove the realignment of Mercedes Benz' sales process from in-franchise to online. This saw him lead the Mercedes first-party data proposition to improve the customer sales process, which commercially was pivotal to OMD winning the business in 2021. He has generated record levels of revenue for the NSPCC in key campaigns.

In the next 12 months, Clark wants to work with clients to navigate the “post-cookie” world; as a digital specialist he says his role is going to be pivotal to help ensure the transition to a contextual environment. Judges described Clark as a “changemaker and a talented leader”.

Take me back to the Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners list