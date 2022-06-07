Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Jenny Shevlin

Jenny Shevlin joined Reach’s Invention Content Studio in 2016 as a junior planner and has been promoted twice to her current role, which she assumed in April 2021.

She hit the ground running as planning director, faced with the challenge of aligning the planning team’s work with Reach's overarching strategy, using first-party data to inform digital-led solutions. She also had to lead from the front, re-energising a planning department that had lost its way during the pandemic.

Shevlin implemented Reach’s “Hearts & Minds” process, which combines emotional insights with rational and logical evidence, and applied this to award-winning campaigns including Co-op Funeralcare, the government's census campaign and Reach’s ongoing National Lottery partnership.

Over the next five years, Shevlin’s ambitions include not only growing the Invention planning team, but also growing the planning discipline across Reach, showing departments such as editorial, product and technology how to use the Hearts & Minds approach to solve problems.

Colleagues said that Shevlin was an inspiring manager, and that “her passion for her role and championing wider causes is admirable”.

Judges commended Shevlin’s “great achievements” and said she made a strong personal impact at the business.

