Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Jordan Harvey

Jordan Harvey is passionate about driving growth and joined 4Studio in 2021, having previously worked for Jungle Creations. At 4Studio, Harvey is working on securing cross-platform partnerships for Channel 4, which start with social content and expand on to linear and VOD, reflecting the shift in the way viewers consume content in different places.

She has been a driving force behind the launch and success of Channel 4's social branded entertainment business, helping secure 4Studio’s largest deal last year and driving the business to exceed ambitious targets in its first year. Colleagues said her passion, expert knowledge and collaborative approach have helped drive revenue, as well as upskill those around her to improve the understanding of Channel 4's social business.

Harvey is also keen to improve perceptions on diversity, and says “having a room full of people from diverse backgrounds coming up with an idea is the biggest asset to our industries’ creativity”.

Judges said that Harvey had achieved excellent results from campaigns and positive recommendations from peers.

