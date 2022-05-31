Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Joseph Gradwell

Joseph Gradwell previously worked at Social Chain, before setting up his own agency. As CEO of social-first digital marketing agency Campfire, Gradwell has built the start-up from a spare room in Manchester with business partner Alex Brown to a thriving agency in the heart of MediaCityUK, working with some of the biggest brands in the world across a range of digital platforms. His work for INKEY has resulted in the skincare business becoming one of the most followed skincare brands on TikTok.

Gradwell is on a mission to make digital advertising across social media and digital platforms more stimulating, which he believes can be achieved by examining the content, language and culture of each individual platform. He is also looking to potentially expand the agency nationally and globally.

Judges said: “He is forward-thinking, and aspiring to be a change maker for how to make advertising and social media more efficient and workable for brands. The proof is in the pudding from his work with INKEY.”

