Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Lea Karam

Lea Karam (26), senior consultant, Behave, Total Media Group

Lea Karam has built a global reputation as a behavioural scientist, featuring on renowned behavioural science networks and platforms in the media and marketing industry.

In 2019, she joined Total Media as the agency's first consultant, developing Behave, the first behavioural science consultancy in media in Europe. In under three years, Karam has tripled Behave's forecasted revenue and generated significant income across projects.

Her aim over the next year is to attract the next generation of behavioural talent to media, through external training schemes that carry practical applications of behavioural science in media. Over the next five years, Karam is looking to drive behavioural science as a discipline to the forefront, making it the default approach to insights in media. She is keen to push the boundaries by educating on, and advocating the adoption of, methods that considerably improve thinking, planning and buying processes. These include solutions that blend behavioural science with fast-rising machine learning and neuroscience developments.

Judges said that Karam was “a pioneer in the field of [behavioural science], delivering enviable commercial success” and that her achievements thus far were “very impressive”. 

