Staff
Added 39 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Meredith Nissen

Meredith Nissen (29), senior account director, Spotify

Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Meredith Nissen

Meredith Nissen began her career in New York, working at Digitas on the American Express account until she was approached by Spotify to join the sales planning team. She rose through the ranks at Spotify, first as a sales planner and then a client service manager, until she became the youngest account director on the US sales team. 

In her first year as an account director, she grew the business significantly and transformed the structure of the agency-focused sales team. In January 2021, she took on a similar role in the UK, applying her customer-first strategy across the London independent agencies and achieving results that have exceeded every target. 

Nissen has also taken on extra responsibilities to support cross-functional teams as they work together to build Spotify's offerings. In her first year alone Nissen has been interim UK automation lead, UK champion for the self-serve business and has built the UK Big Deals Strategy. She is also committed to driving more diverse representation within the Spotify sales team and the media industry at large.

Judges said Nissen was “a great agency partner delivering a very strong performance for Spotify” and commended her commitment to drive diverse change.

Take me back to the Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners list 

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk, plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events.

Become a member

What is Campaign AI?

Our new premium service offering bespoke monitoring reports for your company.

Find out more

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Want to build better marketing? Calling indie agencies and brands at Cannes

Promoted

Added 6 hours ago
How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

How can straight white men be real diversity champions?

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Keeping brands safe in an expanding media ecosystem

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

How can gaming brands build authentic experiential marketing?

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago