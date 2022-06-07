Media Week 30 Under 30 2022 winners: Meredith Nissen

Meredith Nissen began her career in New York, working at Digitas on the American Express account until she was approached by Spotify to join the sales planning team. She rose through the ranks at Spotify, first as a sales planner and then a client service manager, until she became the youngest account director on the US sales team.

In her first year as an account director, she grew the business significantly and transformed the structure of the agency-focused sales team. In January 2021, she took on a similar role in the UK, applying her customer-first strategy across the London independent agencies and achieving results that have exceeded every target.

Nissen has also taken on extra responsibilities to support cross-functional teams as they work together to build Spotify's offerings. In her first year alone Nissen has been interim UK automation lead, UK champion for the self-serve business and has built the UK Big Deals Strategy. She is also committed to driving more diverse representation within the Spotify sales team and the media industry at large.

Judges said Nissen was “a great agency partner delivering a very strong performance for Spotify” and commended her commitment to drive diverse change.

